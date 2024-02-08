Take A Tour of Air Drake, Drizzy’s $185 Million Private Boeing Jet Designed By Virgil Abloh

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

When Drake takes to the skies to allegedly film nude hammer videos, he does it in style.

The New York Post took readers on a tour of the OVO General’s $185 million private jet designed by the late Virgil Abloh, dubbed “Air Drake.”

Per the news publication, Drake’s Boeing 767 private plane was a gift due to his partnership with Cargojet. It not only flies the “Hot Line Bling” rapper as he travels across the country on the sequel to his “It’s All A Blur” tour but also seats 30 other individuals on his team.

“We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake, and this partnership has grown organically between both parties. Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, and we are thrilled to be partnering together,” Cargojet CEO Ajay Virmani said about his company’s partnership with the hip-hop star.

Here is a breakdown of the jet per the New York Post:

Drake’s private jet comfortably seats nearly three dozen people, with plush velvet sofas and luxe leather armchairs.

The “Controlla” emcee has spent time with several of his friends on the aircraft, often enjoying a meal or playing cards on one of the many tables.

The jet features three private suites, two living rooms and a bathroom that comes with a shower.

In one of the rooms is a king-sized bed, which is similar to the one found in an alleged leaked tape of Drake, that has a curved, light-colored headboard.

Travelers can relax in one of several leather recliners and catch a movie on a flat-screen TV in the theater room of the plane.

They can also spend time in the business lounge or the entertainment room.

The inside of the cabin has a customized design that features a mix of gold and wood surfaces, a striped carpet and beige and light purple furniture.

The plane shines in a unique sky blue and white cloud-like finish and features “Air Drake” on the side of the plane near the wings and the OVO on the tail.

On the plane underbelly, the phrase “‘IF YOU’RE READING THIS WE LEFT,’” written in Abloh’s famous off-white font can be seen, a play on Drake’s 2015 mixtape, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.”

It’s a cool way to let us peasants below know how poor we truly are.

Take A Tour of Air Drake, Drizzy’s $185 Million Private Boeing Jet Designed By Virgil Abloh was originally published on hiphopwired.com