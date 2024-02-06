Andre Agassi Stunts In Nike Air Tech Challenge II, To Re-Release In 2024

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

With the success that John McEnroe’s “Mac Attack” silhouette experienced in 2023 (mostly thanks to Travis Scott), Nike is looking to retro another 90’s tennis star’s sneaker and truth be told, we’re not mad.

According to Sneaker News, sneaker legend Andre Agassi’s Nike Air Tech Challenge II is set to release sometime in 2024 and the man himself posted a picture rocking a pair of the upcoming retro. Rocking the kicks alongside his wifey, fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf, the sneaker community was excited to see that the OG sneakers would once again see the streets in 2024.

Per Sneakernews:

The Air Tech Challenge II, designed by Tinker Hatfield, is considered to be one of the greatest Nike footwear designs in history. It also helped popularize the blazing hot red shade on Swoosh footwear, adding an element of personality in a sport that once had strict on-court rules regarding attire.

Currently, a release is expected this Fall 2024 season with an MSRP of $150. It last released in 2016, so this re-issue should be met with open arms.

We personally prefer the Nike Air Tech Challenge 4 which was a bit more stylish and less bulky than the II’s, but these are pretty dope. If Travis Scott gets his hands on these and blesses them with the reverse swoosh, watch out! Heads will go crazy for those.

Check out pics of the Andre Agassi Nike Air Tech II’s below and let us know if you’ll be copping a pair when these drop sometime later this year.

