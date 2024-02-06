101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Anyone who makes it their mission to travel this beautiful world that we live in will tell you that one of the greatest experiences will be the countless food options you can come across. However, don’t think you have to try anything exotic in order to savor the flavor of any given region; even the fast food is different while jet-setting!

We found that out in our latest segment of “My First Time” with Black British hitmaker Afro B. Although born in London, the Greenwich native’s roots trace back to his Akan and Ivorian parents, which can definitely explain why KFC Jamaica had such a cultural impact on his tastebuds during that first try.

Judging on the looks of how fun the dining experience appears via the official Instagram account for KFC Jamaica seen below, can you really blame the guy?

…Oh yeah! Don’t even get us started on their famously exclusive Zinger Sandwich — whew!

RELATED: My First Time – The Big Boss Daymond John Tells Us About His First Big Business

The Afrowave musician broke it all down for us, from the hours-long wait in line that can start as early as 9AM and stay that way until closing time, to his extreme “faux pas” in making the mistake of comparing KFC Jamaica to KFC Trinidad & Tobago. Bad move, bruh — bad move!

Thankfully he learned his lesson though, albeit not without a roast session from both Jamaicans and Trinidadians alike! We can only imagine how that night on social media went for the Capital XTRA DJ, but we’re more than certain that he learned his lesson when it comes to pitting the West Indies against each other in any way, shape, form or, in this case at least, food.

Watch this hilarious debut dining story by Afro B below, exclusively here on “My First Time”:

The post My First Time: Afro B Explains His Finger-Lickin’ 1st Time Eating KFC Jamaica appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Afro B Explains His Finger-Lickin’ 1st Time Eating KFC Jamaica was originally published on blackamericaweb.com