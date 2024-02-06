Watch / Don’t Watch: ‘The Boy And the Heron’ & ‘Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse’ l The Amanda Seales Show

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Oscars are right around the corner, and cinephiles everywhere are gearing up by screening many, if not all, of the nominated films. One category in particular that we hope you all pay close attention to is “Best Animated Feature,” especially when it comes to this year’s nominees Nimona, Robot Dreams, The Boy and the Heron, Elemental and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While we implore each of you to watch every animated film in the category, our latest segment of “Watch / Don’t Watch” will focus specifically on two of the nominees in particular:

Joined once again by film critic Desmond Thorne, The Amanda Seales Show decided to get all the way real when it comes to the highly-anticipated and long-awaited offering by Studio Ghibli in addition to the fan-favorite Black superhero saga that’s currently in the midst of prepping for a third installment. You might actually be surprised with who they chose on the “Don’t Watch” side, but then again they might align with your own humble opinion. It’s worth noting though that Thorne’s choice reflects more of a “don’t-rush-to-watch-it” opinion as opposed to a “don’t-watch-it-at-all” point of view.

Hopefully that will make the blow for all our Spidey fans out there a slight bit softer.

Watch below as Desmond Thorne joins The Amanda Seales Show for some “Watch / Don’t Watch” talk when it comes to Oscar nominees The Boy and the Heron and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

