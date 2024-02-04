Lecrae, Tye Tribbett & Kirk Franklin Among 2024 Gospel Grammy Winners

The 2024 Grammy Awards is here and it was an amazing night for Lecrae. The rapper added more 2 Grammy Awards (Now four total) to his mantle on Sunday including Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“Your Power” with Tasha Cobbs Leonard) and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (“Church Clothes 4“).
RELATED: Glorifying God At The Grammys | Ericaism
Tye Tribbett‘s album “All Things New: Live In Orlando” took home the Award for Best Gospel Album, giving him the second of his career, Kirk Franklin, who gave a stellar performance on the Premiere show won his 20th Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song (“All Things“).
The legendary Blind Boys from Alabama won Best Roots Gospel Album for their album “Echoes Of The South”
Congrats to all of the nominees and winners. See more below.
(Winners in bold)
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good
- Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)
- Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)
- Melvin Crispell III – God Is
- Kirk Franklin – All Things
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- Blessing Offor – Believe
- Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
- Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do
- for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am
- Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems
Best Gospel Album
- Erica Campbell – I Love You
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)
- Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way
- Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth
- Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Blessing Offor – My Tribe
- Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel
- Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
- Lecrae – Church Clothes 4
- Phil Wickham – I Believe
Best Roots Gospel Album
- The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King
- Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South
- Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
- Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross
- Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light
Lecrae, Tye Tribbett & Kirk Franklin Among 2024 Gospel Grammy Winners was originally published on getuperica.com
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]
-
Urban One Remembers Former WOL Talk Show Host Joe Madison
-
Girl Are You Okay? : Kanye West’s Latest Photos of Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Some Fans Worried
-
Win $500 & Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
Foodie Friday's: Braxton Brewing Co.
-
Foodie Friday's: BlaCk Coffee
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years