Win Usher Cash & Prizes For the Big Game!

Gear up for Sunday, the Usher way! Listen for the Usher Sounder to win the Usher Prize Pack including a $50 gift card, Flat Screen Upgrade, and MORE just in time for the Big Game & Halftime Show! 🏈
Usher’s new album “Coming Home” available Feb. 9th!
Powered By GAMMA & Mega
LISTEN LIVE
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]
-
Urban One Remembers Former WOL Talk Show Host Joe Madison
-
Win $500 & Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!
-
Girl Are You Okay? : Kanye West’s Latest Photos of Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Some Fans Worried
-
Foodie Friday's: Braxton Brewing Co.
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
Foodie Friday's: BlaCk Coffee
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years