SZA Shares Unreleased Song With Special Live Performance

Published on February 4, 2024

SZA Apple Music Live

Source: Courtesy / Apple Music

In preparation for her forthcoming album, Lana, SZA has shared a new song with fans through a special live performance via Apple Music Live. The new track starts out as a ballad, and continues to get increasingly more intricate sonically. Check out a clip of SZA’s performance below.

 

