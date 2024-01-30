‘God Is Good:’ Jonathan Majors Turning To His Faith Ahead Of Sentencing

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors is leaning on “faith” and “prayer” ahead of sentencing in his domestic violence trial.

During a brief interview with TMZ Jan. 29, Majors, 34, told reporters that he was in good spirits despite the guilty verdict connected to his domestic violence trial spawned by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

“God is good. God is great,” Majors said with a big smile on his face as he placed his dog in the back of a vehicle in Hollywood Monday. The California native said he’s been relying on “faith” and “prayer” to get through his legal bout, but when asked if he would return to acting after his sentence, Majors cut the conversation short.

“I think that’s enough for now,” the Lovecraft Country alum told TMZ.

As previously reported, in late December 2023, a New York City jury of six men and women found Majors guilty of assault and harassment after a two-week-long trial. The 34-year-old star was found not guilty of third-degree intentional assault and second-degree aggravated harassment. The legal proceedings for the 34-year-old actor began in early December. Majors was arrested March 25, 2023 on charges of assault and harassment, stemming from a physical altercation with Jabbari. Throughout the case, Jabbari — a 30-year-old movement coach from Britain — alleged that Majors physically assaulted her when she tried to read a text message on his phone that was allegedly sent from another woman.

According to her account, the Hollywood actor allegedly struck her in the back of the head and twisted her arm behind her back while attempting to retrieve his phone. Majors refuted the accusations, asserting that Jabbari was the aggressor. Ultimately, the court sided with Jabbari. The actor is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 6. Majors could face up to a year in prison.

Jonathan Majors denied hitting and twisting Jabbari’s arm on the night of their dispute in March.

On Jan. 8, ABC News released an exclusive interview with Majors in which he vehemently denied assaulting Jabbari, whom he reportedly met on set while filming Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“She went to grab the phone. I held the phone. I pulled the phone back. She came on top of me, squeezed my face, slapped me. That’s all I remember,” the star told Davis of the physical altercation that occurred between him and 30-year-old movement coach inside their SUV.

“I’m an athlete. I’m a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength or lack thereof, you know? None of that was employed on her,” he added.

Marvel dropped him after the verdict was announced in his domestic violence trial.

It’s uncertain how the impending sentence will affect Majors’ acting career, but the case has certainly placed a damper on his projects with Marvel Studios. After the verdict was announced, Marvel dropped Majors from all of their projects. The star, known for portraying Kang The Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and both seasons of Loki, was positioned as the primary antagonist for the franchise’s upcoming films. His role was slated to culminate in the Multiverse Saga’s finale in 2025 with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. According to Variety, filming for the movie was scheduled for 2024. The star was also axed from his publicity firm, The Lede Company, and his talent agency, Entertainment 360.

