Kodak Black Seeks To Get Oxycodone Drug Case Dropped

Kodak Black bumped into some legal trouble last December after police discovered him asleep at the wheel of his car with a substance that was originally said to be cocaine in his mouth. Now, the attorney for the Florida rapper says that his client should have his charges dropped since he was using prescribed oxycodone.

As reported by TMZ, Kodak Black is seeking to have the drug charges from his Dec. 7 arrest tossed from the court. According to Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s attorney, a lab test concluded that the drugs found on his client’s person were lab-tested and proven to be prescription oxycodone thus making the criminal drug charges moot.

However, cops say they too tested the drugs at the scene of the arrest and claim that the powdery substance they found was allegedly reported to be cocaine thus leading to Kodak being hauled off to jail. He was later booked on possession, evidence tampering, and a traffic violation.

The situation for Kodak is most certainly impacted by the fact he’s already on probation but Cohen asserts that the substance that police discovered was oxycodone under the brand name Percocet. Cohen is asking the judge to clear his client of the existing charges.

The outcome for Kodak Black has yet to be revealed as a judge hasn’t ruled on the matter yet.

