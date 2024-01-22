Common Seemingly Confirms His Relationship With Jennifer Hudson: ‘I Thank God Each And Every Day’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson and Common have been struck by Cupid! After weeks of speculation, the rumored pair have finally seemingly confirmed their relationship, and we’re all here for it

The 51 year old rapper is scheduled to make an appearance on an upcoming episode of Hudson’s talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and the preview of their interview has us all swooning.

After Common appeared on stage, he presented the 42 year old with a bouquet of flowers. Once he sat down, Hudson began the segment by immediately asking the question that everybody wanted to know. “Now, we gotta get down to business, Mr. Common. I’m a host and so I have to ask you this question,” she began. “‘Cause everybody always wanna know this — are you dating anyone?”

The Suicide Squad actor then coyly laughed while the audience erupted into cheers and applause. After he regained his composure, Common confirmed that he was in fact dating someone. Without officially saying Hudson’s name, Common went on to describe his girlfriend, using language that obviously described the E.G.O.T winner.

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life,” he teased. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she’s talented.”

He then told the Dreamgirls star that the relationship is “a happy place for me,” before continuing with “seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I’m very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

Love is definitely in the air for these two! Check out the sweet clip below.

Common and Hudson first sparked dating rumors in 2022 when the two were spotted spending time together in their hometown of Chicago. While neither one has confirmed nor denied the relationship, we can assume that this is the couple’s way of officially going public with their love!

