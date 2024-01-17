Wu-Tang Clan With Redman, Thundercat Headline National Cannabis Festival 2024 In DC

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The National Cannabis Festival, now in its eighth year, makes its triumphant return to Washington, D.C. for the upcoming 420 weekend with a pair of major headliners. Celebrated bassist Thundercat and the legendary Wu-Tang Clan alongside Redman will rock the RFK Stadium Festival Ground stages later this spring.

This year’s National Cannabis Festival lineup is the usual mix of internationally renowned stars along with local acts, while also serving as a hub of information for cannabis enthusiasts, advocates, patients, and the like. Hip-Hop Wired has attended the NCF in times past, and this is the first year that the festival will take place over two days, coupled with weeklong programming to support the NCF’s wider efforts of education and advocacy

“We’re really excited to elevate the National Cannabis Festival experience this year with our brand-new two-day format. Our core values of empowerment and education remain at the forefront, and in 2024, we’re taking things higher with an expanded lineup of exhibitors, educators, and passionate advocates championing the rights of cannabis patients and enthusiasts across the nation,” said Caroline Phillips, NCF Founder, and Executive Producer. “This year, attendees won’t just have an amazing time celebrating with the iconic Wu-Tang Clan and the incomparable Thundercat; they’ll also have the chance to dive deeper into the ever-evolving world of cannabis.”

As Phillips noted, the Festival Grounds will be packed with thousands of attendees from all walks of life, with some coming from far away to soak in the good vibes, energy, and information. The NCF team once more put together a lineup that will thrill a wide swath of listeners.

Joining the aforementioned Thundercat and Wu-Tang Clan will be local talents such as Black Alley, one of the most talented bands across any genre. Cumbia Heights, a neo-cumbia band, will also grace the stages. Noochie Live From The Front Porch, who is rising in the ranks, is on the bill, along with the talented Dior Ashley Brown & The Filthy Animals.

No cannabis festival is complete without some true culture vibes and Proverbs Reggae Band will be on hand to provide the backdrop. Local Go-Go music legends Backyard Band will be joined onstage by Devin The Dude. DJs Black Rave Culture and DJ Farrah Flosscett will provide sounds for the festival as well.

Beyond music, the festival will once more host education pavilions, six in total, which will cover the topics of Wellness, Policy, Culture, Culinary, Grower’s World, and Psychedelics. Discussions will be hosted at each pavilion to educate attendees on the medicinal uses of cannabis, news on the legal front, and speak with insiders who grow and refine the product for the masses, along with much more.

Keeping with the theme of true inclusion, the NCF will also play host to The LGBTQIA+ Lounge, the Seniors Lounge, and the Veterans Pavilion, making certain that all segments of cannabis consumers are covered, supported, and made to feel comfortable among old friends and new connections made on the grounds.

Tickets for the National Cannabis Festival start at $85 for the two-day general admission level. For Saturday (April 20) only, tickets are being sold for $55. Two-day VIP tickets start at $599 and include a gift box and entrance to NCF-connected events for the year. For VIP one-day tickets, the cost is $420.

Learn more about the festival, which also includes 420 Week, the Ultimate Weed Wedding by clicking here.

The two-day festival kicks off on April 19, 2024.

Photo: Getty/National Cannabis Festival/NCF

Wu-Tang Clan With Redman, Thundercat Headline National Cannabis Festival 2024 In DC was originally published on hiphopwired.com