PRAYERS: Michael Strahan’s Daughter, Isabella, Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

The daughter of NFL hall-of-famer and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan has opened up about her recent health diagnosis.

On Thursday’s episode of GMA, Isabella Strahan revealed that she is undergoing treatment for a common brain tumor called medulloblastoma. The malignant tumor arises in the cerebellum, a part of the brain located at the base of the skull.

During the sit-down with her father and fellow GMA anchor Robin Roberts (which you can watch above), the USC student said she learned about the tumor in late October and underwent emergency surgery to remove the mass on October 27, the day before her 19th birthday.

“I’m feeling good. Not too bad,” said Isabella, who starts chemo at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham next month.

“That’s my next step. I’m ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over. …. I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing.”

Michael is also staying optimistic about his daughter’s condition, too. “I literally think that, in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world, because I’ve got an amazing daughter,” he says in the interview. “I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.”

Isabella plans to document her journey in a new series on her YouTube channel to benefit Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center.

We’re wishing Isabella all the best on her journey to better health!

