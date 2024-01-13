Contests

“We Them Ones” Winning Weekend!

Published on January 13, 2024

We Them Ones Comedy Tour - WIZF | iOne Local Sales | 2024-01-11

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to the “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour featuring Mike Epps, DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, & Mojo Brooks — Saturday February 10th at Heritage Bank Center. To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “WIZTIX” (all one word) to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.

