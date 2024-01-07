Listen Live
SZA Threatens Music Leakers With Legal Action

Published on January 7, 2024

SZA X TAZO Tree Corps

Source: TAZO / TAZO

On January 6th, SZA had a scathing message for those responsible for the recent leaks of some of her unreleased music. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer expressed her frustrations regarding the music leaks and announced her plan to take legal action against everyone involved.

“LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING. THIS IS MY JOB. THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A F*CKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW. I AM TIRED,” the singer lamented. Check out her message below.

