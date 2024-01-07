Listen Live
New Jay-Z and D’Angelo Collaboration Announced

Published on January 7, 2024

Michael Rubin All White Party 2023

Source: Michael Rubin (Instagram: @michaelrubin) / Instagram: @michaelrubin)

In preparation for the release of the upcoming film, The Book of Clarence, journalist Elliott Wilson sat down with the film’s director Jeymes Samuel, and the film’s producer, Jay-Z. During their discussion about the movie, they revealed that the soundtrack will be released on January 12th, and that an exciting collaboration between Jay-Z and singer D’Angelo will be on the project.

“It’s so deep. We got D’Angelo and Jay-Z on the same track. Like, 9 minutes and 32 seconds of absolute, soulful, biblical bliss,” Jeymes Samuel revealed. Check out the thrilling announcement below.

