Katt Williams Winning Weekend!

CLOSE
101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to The DARK MATTER TOUR featuring KATT WILLIAMS Saturday April 27 at Heritage Bank Center! To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “WIZTIX” to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.
More from 101.1 The Wiz
-
Win $125 + Tickets to Bryson Tiller!
-
What's A Lotus Flower Bomb?
-
Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!
-
2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest
-
2024 Reds Opening Day: What You Need to Know
-
Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season
-
Allegations of Misleading Federal Housing Officials in Cincinnati Spark Federal Complaint
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps