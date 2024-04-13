Entertainment

Katt Williams Winning Weekend!

Published on April 13, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Basketball Mayhem
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
WIZ Winning Weekend Katt Williams

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to The DARK MATTER TOUR featuring KATT WILLIAMS Saturday April 27 at Heritage Bank Center! To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “WIZTIX” to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Dark Matter Tour - WIZF | iOne Local Sales | 2024-01-11
Entertainment

Katt Williams Winning Weekend!

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

WIZ April Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $125 + Tickets to Bryson Tiller!

Basketball Mayhem
Contests

2024 Basketball Mayhem Contest

Cleveland Guardians v. Cincinnati Reds
Sports

2024 Reds Opening Day: What You Need to Know

San Diego Padres v. Cincinnati Reds
Sports

Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

Entertainment

Carlos King and Crystal Renay Talk Bold & Bougie Reality Show

Trending Now
Close