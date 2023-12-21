101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A man in Columbus, Ohio claims to have received a crack pipe in his McDonad’s order.

FOX 8 reports that Columbus Public Health was forced to shut down a McDonald’s on Harrisburg Pike and schedule an inspection after the wild claim was made.

Luther Tibbs is the man who filed the claim. He told NBC4 in Columbus visited the popular fast-food chain on Tuesday. However, he didn’t realize he’d received more than he paid for until he had already bought his food and driven away.

From FOX 8:

“We ordered our food, pull up, pay, pull to the next window, get our food, pull up and there’s a crack pipe,” Tibbs said.

Tibbs said that he then pulled back up to the store to raise his concerns to the manager, who denied that the object had come from the McDonald’s location’s staff.

The report from Columbus Public Health noted that the McDonald’s in question was in the middle of a large construction project and that the construction crew was in and out of the building. The report also didn’t note whether or not the device found in the food was actually a crack pipe.

The restaurant reopened earlier today after passing an inspection.

To read the entire FOX 8 report [click here].

Ohio: Crack Pipe Reportedly Found In McDonald’s Order was originally published on wzakcleveland.com