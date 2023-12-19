iOne Digital Senior Vice President Allison McGevna-Cirino On How To Succeed In Media

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

One Digital’s Senior Vice President of Content (SVP), Allison McGevna-Cirino, is a trailblazer and a team leader who guides our dynamic crew of writers, editors and multimedia producers to churn out compelling stories and buzzworthy headlines that will connect with audiences across cultures and generations. It seems like a difficult task and a lot of work to juggle, but McGevna-Cirino does it effortlessly. So, what’s the secret to her success?

During a recent interview with Nesha V. Frazier for Her Agenda, the writer, producer and media strategist said her unwavering “drive” and passion to learn have helped her soar to incredible heights in the media world.

“My drive is not necessarily ‘I want to make money’ or ‘I want this title,’” the multi-hyphenate clarified. “I have a drive to keep pushing myself to keep learning and bettering myself. Secondly, I never think that I know more than someone who is my peer [or that I have] learned everything I need to learn.”

McGevna-Cirino continued, “I am not afraid to be wrong. [I am] open to that evolution and learning from everyone and everything around me. Number three, I try to have great relationships. Everything is based on how you treat people. I’m certainly not perfect. No matter how hard you try, you can be the villain in someone’s story. I follow up with people I meet and keep the relationship going. That’s not something that comes naturally to me. I’m kind of an introvert.”

In 2014, McGevna-Cirino joined the IOne family as a managing editor at HelloBeautiful, before she was quickly promoted to editorial director of the beauty and lifestyle brand.

In 2017, the multi-hyphenate was bumped up to the Vice President of Women’s Lifestyle Brands for HelloBeautiful and IOne’s MadameNoire. She helped cultivate the editorial voice for both brands and worked day in and day out to build strong branding initiatives for digital media sites. She became the SVP of Content in 2020.

McGevna-Cirino told Her Agenda that she has been honored to have the ability to amplify Black stories and voices through her amazing roles with the company.

“It’s a privilege for me to work in a Black-owned and operated business. Urban One has always had the mission to predominantly serve an African-American audience. As a biracial Black woman, I feel like it’s my duty to make sure that I understand and can recognize whatever privilege I operate in,” she added. “I’m super proud that my entire executive team is all women, all Black. And all mothers, which is a big thing. You don’t see an executive room like that. Digital storytelling has gone from being blogs and evolving into newsrooms to serving the community differently.”

