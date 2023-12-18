101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Cardi B and Offset are in a really bad place. She recently went off on social media and said he did her wrong.

The Bronx bombshell recently went on Instagram Live to vent and did not hold anything back. Even though she didn’t show her face, the “Bongos” rapper was clearly upset as she was trying her best to hold back tears. “This motherf****er really likes to play games with me at my most vulnerable time. When I’m not the most confident,” she revealed. “He likes to play games with me because he knows that I’m not an easy girl.”

She would go on to allege that the Migos front man has not been honoring his marital vows. “You’ve really been feeling yourself… because of your bi*** a** album and sh*t. And you really been doing me dirty after so many f****ing years that I motherf***ing helped your a**,” she added. “Not even a f***ing thank you that I got from your bi*** a**.” Cardi added, “And it’s so crazy that I have to go to the f***ing internet because whenever I tell you something you don’t say sh*t to me and I’m so tired of it.”

Last week, Bardi confirmed the rumors that two have split up. “I’ve been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid… Not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign” she stated. “I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings.”

Offset has yet to comment on the matter. You can watch Cardi B’s Live below.

Cardi B Goes Off, Claims Offset Has Been Doing Her Dirty For Years was originally published on hiphopwired.com