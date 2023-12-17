Kid Cudi Reveals Plans To Release Memoir In 2024

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi wants to inspire his fans to maximize their potential, and he plans to do so through the release of his memoir in 2024. The rapper took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to announce the name of the upcoming memoir and the tentative timeline for its release.

“My memoir is called CUDI By Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi. My hope is to drop it next year around Sept. Goin thru my life and the journey its been so far is bringing me so much peace just talkin about certain things and how they made me feel,” he began.

“Moments, people, aging, the fun, the madness, the darkness, such a beautiful ride. I know this book will inspire you to live your life to the fullest every chance you get, reach for your dreams and work hard to bring them to reality, and keep God close,” he continued.

“Because thru all the ups and downs Hes the one thats never left you alone. [praying hands, stars, red hearts emoji]. My hope is that after u read this, you’ll have the confidents to bet on yourself, and strive to live life as a better human on this planet and spread love,” Cudi concluded. Check out the details on CUDI below.

