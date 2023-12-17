101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Google released its yearly list of most-searched topics, and as it pertains to musicians, rapper Ice Spice secured one of the top spots for 2023. Spice outranked notable artists like Sam Smith and Sexyy Red, coming in at the number 2 spot. Check out the rapper’s playful reaction to her list placement below. Check out more of the list here.

Ice Spice Reacts To Being One Of The Most-Searched Topics On Google In 2023 was originally published on hiphopnc.com