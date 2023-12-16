101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

During a recent visit to the Questlove Supreme podcast, veteran rapper Andre 3000 recalled a unique encounter with late music legend Prince.

“I [had] met Prince in passing. [Around the time of] The Love Below, I lived in L.A. I remember me and the homie goin’ out to a club on Sunset [Boulevard],” he started. “So I got over to this booth, and it’s Prince, and he’s sitting. And I’m very nervous, man. He motions his hand [to sit down]. I sat down and I didn’t know what to say.”

“He could tell that I didn’t know what to say. So I’m sitting there, and he starts talking about ‘Hey Ya,’” he continued. “But what he said, I didn’t know how to take it, if he was taking a dig at me or what. He said, ‘I like that song, ‘Hey Ya,’ man, like, I thought I was the only person who did songs in those tempos.’ That’s what he said to me. I didn’t know if he was like, ‘Mmm. Take that, n***a.’ I didn’t know how to take it; this is my hero,” he recounted.

“The album had just come out, and we were trying to figure out the next single. And so I didn’t know what to say him, so I said, ‘Hey, have you heard the album?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I heard it.’ I say, ‘Well, what do you think the next single should be?’ Then he said another Prince thing; he said, ‘In my day, we only had one shot.’ Basically, he was saying, it don’t matter now, whatever you do, it don’t matter. And I didn’t know how to take that either. It’s like, okay, cool,” he added. Check out Andre 3000’s Prince story and full Questlove Supreme episode below.

Andre 3000 Recalls Meeting Prince For the First Time was originally published on hiphopnc.com