Watch: Oprah Winfrey Shares Her Legacy & Passes the Baton To Sherri Shepherd On New Episode Of ‘Sherri’

Media mogul and entertainer Oprah Winfrey sits down with actress and entertainment host Sherri Shepherd on her daytime talk show, “Sherri.” Watch a clip from the special interview inside.

Today (Dec. 13), Oprah joins Sherri on her well-received daytime talk show. Winfrey shares what she believes her legacy will be and passes the baton to Shepherd.

In the clip, Sherri asks Oprah, “What does having this legacy mean to you?” To which Oprah responded commending her for asking such a “beautiful question.” What the original The Color Purple star began to reminisce on words shared with her by prolific poet and figure, Maya Angelou.

“The word, legacy, I just want to leave you all with this,” Winfrey answered. “When I came back from opening my school in South Africa and I said to Maya [Angelou], ‘Maya, I said the school is going to be my greatest legacy. Those girls are everything.’ And she said, ‘You have no idea. You have no idea what your legacy is going to be.’

Oprah continues to explain how legacy is much more than one choice but a sum of all of our decisions and the deep influence we have on all the lives we touch.

“Because she said,” Winfrey continued. “’Your legacy is never one thing. It’s every life you touch.’ And I pass that on to you …what Maya said to me that day … it’s every audience member who ever came and wherever they came from and they sat in that audience and they had an experience and they went home and they decided I’m going to do better. I’m going to get a better job. I’m going to leave my raggedy husband. I’m going to do whatever I need to do. So it’s every life you touch. So it’s not one thing.”

Then, the most special moment happened for Sherri as Oprah passes the torch.

“For me to be able to see you, to sit in the seat of your life on your own show with your name on it. It is the passing on,” Winfrey concluded.

Sherri, honored and smiling with glee, thanks Winfrey and asked, “So you’re officially passing the baton on?”

“I’m passing the baton,” Oprah confirms.

What a beautiful moment! Check out the full episode as Sherri Shepherd welcomes the legendary talent that is Oprah Winfrey. Check your local listings here.

Check the clip from the episode below:

