Drake & Adonis Star In Latest NOCTA X Nike Air Force 1 Low Campaign

Drake’s passing his sneakerhead ways to his son Adonis.

The father and son duo recently starred in a Nike Sportswear ad to promote NOCTA’s “Love You Forever” Nike Air Force 1 restock.

It features a Polaroid image of Drake donning a camo-printed sweatsuit suit while sitting on the floor with his hair half braided. On his lap rests a pair of the special edition Air Force 1s. Behind him in a plush leather chair is Adonis rocking a Nike sweatsuit and a crisp pair of Air Forces while a woman begins to braid his hair.

“Family Ties. The Boy for NOCTA Love You Forever AF1 Available on NOCTA.com and SNKRS,” the ad is captioned on Instagram, showing off the kicks, which you can cop here for $160.

To round out the family-friendly campaign are photos of Young Nudy and his daughter standing in the back of a pick-up truck, Kehlani and her daughter, artist Jonas Wood and his family.

Like many Air Force 1 collaborations nowadays, the colorway isn’t over the isn’tnd sticks to the ethos of the shoe with some cool detailing.

Drake’s Forces feature premium tumbled leather for an added luxe touch, and instead of sporting the usual “Air” logo, the shoe has the inscription “Love You Forever” embossed and written in cursive along its midsole. Additionally, if you look even closer, you can see that the usual stars on the sole are replaced with hearts, stamping his Lover Boy nickname.

The usual lining is replaced with synthetic leather, and the lace tags are swapped for plastic beads of the alphabet and numbers.

Drake’s kept up the NOCTA releases the last few months, including a NOCTA Basketball collection, with a campaign fronted by Phoenix Sun Kevin Durant. Among the collection is NOCTA-branded jackets, briefs, head ties, headbands, underwear, and a basketball with the oft-used phrase on NOCTA goods, “Sometimes you. Sometimes me. Always us.”

The collection was Drizzy’s attempt to release something that performs on the court as well as it looks walking the streets.

“NOCTA Basketball provides both on-court performance apparel and complimentary off-court silhouettes, inspired by youth basketball culture defining the next era of sport,” reads the press release. “NOCTA Basketball accessories are offered as unique and distinct additions to complete your on and off-court look. Performance and lifestyle-inspired accessories will have you ready for the next play.”

Get a better look at the entire basketball collection below.

