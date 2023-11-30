Contests

WIZ 12 Days of Christmas

Published on November 30, 2023

12 Days of Christmas Promotion

Source: Creative Services / R1 Digital

‘Tis the season of GIVING! Tap in to the WIZ for 12 days to win the hottest prizes under our tree! From tickets, to tech, to cash— the gifts are waiting for YOU! Listen for the daily “Secret Santa” sounder, and when you hear it, call 513-749-1011 to win!

Powered by Empire, Atlantic, gamma., 300 Ent., RCA, and Warner Records.

