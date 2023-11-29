101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Busta Rhymes Announces North American ‘BLOCKBUSTA’ Tour

Busta Rhymes will visit your city next year. The rapper announced his Blockbusta North American Tour on Tuesday (November 28.)

The tour will begin in March and travel across the US and Canada, starting at The Masonic in San Francisco on March 13 to promote Rhymes’ November 24 album of the same name.

The Blockbusta Tour will stop in Cincinnati on April 18th at the Andrew J Brady Music Center. The tour will also stop in Phoenix, Denver, Houston, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and more before ending with a local gig at the Brooklyn Paramount on April 21.

Although not announced, a surprise visitor will join the “I Know What You Want” rapper on tour in select cities. Citi card holders can get presale tickets until Thursday, November 30, at 10 p.m. local time. Pre-sales will continue throughout the week until the tickets go on sale at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, December 1.

Who do you think will join Busta Rhymes on tour?

