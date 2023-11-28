Win $50 to See Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé!

CLOSE
Tap in this week with DJ Nailz and Tropikana to win a $50 AMC gift card to see Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, at any AMC theater in the Tri-State! Listen for the Beyoncé sounder; when you hear it, call 513-749-1011!
More from 101.1 The Wiz
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
Beavercreek Walmart Shooting: Four Injured, One Dead
-
TropHouse: Skylar Blatt Took Over WIZ Studios
-
Music Curator Challenge: $250 & Tix to Drake & J. Cole!
-
WIZ Turkey Drop Contest
-
Local Rapper Gets Prison For Promoting Prostitution
-
Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati/Tri-State Area