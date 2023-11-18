101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

While speaking to GQ in an interview for their Men of The Year issue, Travis Scott revealed that his album Utopia was initially slated to be a Broadway-inspired musical play instead of an album. During the chat, Scott spoke about his desire to write a musical and how he originally believed Utopia would fulfill his goal.

“I wanted the album to be a play. I was trying to take Broadway — because the thing about Broadway theaters, they’re kind of small — I was trying to bring the idea of Broadway to bigger venues. Like, either, like, plays in stadiums or plays in arenas, but still make it feel like a Broadway bill,” said the rapper.

Scott also explained that he contacted playwright Jeremy O. Harris to explore ideas for the play. “I love Jeremy O. Harris. He’s amazing. We were exploring all these different ideas. I met with him. I met with a couple of different people. We just talked about the idea of it happening. I was still trying to figure it out.” Check out more of Travis Scott’s GQ feature here.

Travis Scott Reveals ‘Utopia’ Album Was Originally Set To Be A Musical was originally published on hiphopnc.com