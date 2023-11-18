50 Cent Set To Open Massive G-Unit TV & Film Studio

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

According to KSLA News 12 in Louisiana, 50 Cent is set to open his G-Unit TV & Film studio in Shreveport, LA. City council members in Shreveport announced legislation that will allow the mogul to lease the 985,000 square feet Millenium Movie Studio for use as the hub for his television and film projects.

When speaking of the monumental endeavor, Mayor Tom Arceneaux said, “We enjoyed for a period after 2005, we enjoyed a very robust television and film industry in the Shreveport area. This will bring back, I think, a lot of those people and will rejuvenate that industry in our area. So I think the film industry is about to blossom again in Shreveport. [50 Cent]’s undertaking all of the maintenance and repair, which is around 160 to 170 thousand dollars a year. So to look at just the lease payment is not fair to him. We also anticipate he’s going to make several million dollars of improvements to the facility. This is a very serious proposal, a very serious undertaking by him.”

