Bobbi Storm pulled through the Z1079 studios and sat down with our very own The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star!
The two discussed Bobbi Storm’s humble beginnings in music, what she has coming up next, and her viral Delta Airlines moment!
Check out the full interview below, and be sure to catch Sam Sylk, Bijou Star and Kenya Brown Monday through Friday from 10am-3pm on WZAK!
Bobbi Storm Exclusive Interview With Sam Sylk & Bijou Star! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
