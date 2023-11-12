Beyoncé has shared a new trailer for her upcoming feature film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. In the trailer, which debuted on the superstar singer’s Youtube channel on November 9th, she reflects on being a woman and mother in a male-dominated world.
“In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be very tough to balance motherhood and being on the stage, and it just reminds me of who I really am. It’s a new birth! I hope you feel liberated, but the renaissance is not over,” she relayed. Check out the 1 minute 38 second new trailer below.
Beyoncé Shares Newest Trailer For Upcoming Renaissance Film was originally published on hiphopnc.com
