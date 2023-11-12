Mister Cee Discusses His Legacy, Meeting B.I.G. And More In New Interview

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Mister Cee is a whole legend. His career was recently profiled in honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

This week Rock The Bells conducted in an depth interview with Brooklyn, Lafayette Gardens specifically, native. During the conversation the former DJ for Big Daddy Kane detailed his journey from his early days as a youngster to the indelible impact he left on the culture. When asked about his earliest Hip-Hop memory he pointed to his family. “Growing up at my grandparent’s house and learning to DJ through my late Uncle Barry and his next-door neighbor Anthony, who are no longer with us” he revealed. “They were in a DJ crew called DJ Knight and the Knights of Hollywood. That’s how I started to learn to DJ.”

The Nasty African also cleared up how he initially discovered The Notorious B.I.G.. “The first time I met him was when his DJ 50 Grand, rest in peace, brought B.I.G. to my house. The plan was we were going to redo the basement demo that he and 50 Grand put together. Big was very shy” he explained. He also went on to confirm there is unreleased material recorded by the late great MC while he was still alive. “There are still things out there. There’s not a lot, maybe one album of material still unreleased from Ready To Die and Life After Death sessions. And even a few things before Ready To Die. To the powers that be, to the Puffy’s and the rest of those guys, come see me if you need it. If they could find it, something would have been done with it by now” he added.

