Sza Leads 2024 Grammy Nominations List With 9 Nominations

As far as award nominations are concerned, SZA is leading the pack this year for the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Securing 9 nominations, the singer received nods in categories such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and more. Check out the nomination list for these and other notable categories below.

Record Of The Year

“Worship” by Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” by boygenius

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” by Victoria Monét

“Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” by SZA

Album Of The Year

World Music Radio by Jon Batiste

the record by boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe

GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights by Taylor Swift

SOS by SZA

Song Of The Year

“A&W” – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance The Night” – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot” by Chris Brown

“Back To Love” by Robert Glasper featuring SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU” by Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel” by Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill” by SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Simple” by Babyface featuring Coco Jones

“Lucky” by Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood” by Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

“Good Morning” by PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol

“Love Language” by SZA

Best R&B Song

“Angel” – Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

“Back To Love” – Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

“ICU” – Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“On My Mama” – Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“Snooze” – Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover by 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid by Diddy

Nova by Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe

SOS by SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out by Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) by Coco Jones

Special Occasion by Emily King

JAGUAR II by Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP by Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

“The Hillbillies” by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter” by Black Thought

“Rich Flex” by Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

“Players” by Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” by Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

“Attention” by Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U” by Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life” by Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Low” by SZA

Best Rap Song

“Attention” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World” – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

“Just Wanna Rock” – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex” – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Rap Album

Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL by Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III by Nas

UTOPIA by Travis Scott

Sza Leads 2024 Grammy Nominations List With 9 Nominations was originally published on hiphopnc.com