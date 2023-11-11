Contests

Winter Jam Winning Weekend

Published on November 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Winter Jam Winning Weekend

Source: Creative Services / R1 Digital

101.1 The WIZ is giving you a chance to win a PAIR of tickets to the Winter Jam featuring Kodak Black, Da Baby, Sexy Redd & Big Charm — December 16th at The KFC Yum Center! To enter, text the keyword “WIZTIX” (all one word) to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close