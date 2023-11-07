101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Jordan Poole is currently a member of the Washington Wizards and attempting to add his offensive firepower to the young NBA squad. Earlier this year while still a Golden State Warriors member, Poole was dogged by rumors he spent half a million on a date with Ice Spice but told a fan in Washington that the rumors were not true.

Last May, MediaTakeOut published an article alleging that Jordan Poole, 24, took Ice Spice on a whirlwind shopping spree that included him copping a Maybach truck for the popular rapper. The outlet claimed that sources close to Spice say that Poole dropped $500,000 on their first date which included stops at the Gucci and Louis Vuitton stores among other high-end establishments.

This past weekend, Poole was at a fan meet-and-greet event in Washington, D.C. when a fan inquired about the rumored date with the “Munch” star. According to Poole, he says that the rumor was “definitely not true” as he laughed at the young fan’s question while signing autographs next to the Wizards 2022 NBA Draft pick, Johnny Davis.

Check out the video of the exchange below.

—

Photo: Megan Briggs / Getty

Jordan Poole Shoots Down Ice Spice $500K Date Rumor was originally published on hiphopwired.com