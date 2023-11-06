Larsa Pippen Reacts To Cardi B Clowning Her About Having Sex “Four Times A Night” With Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Larsa Pippen is clapping back at Cardi B after the Hip-Hop star had thoughts about her former sex life with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

After the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Miami reality star revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she and her ex-husband of 20 years, Pro Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA champion Scottie Pippen used to have sex “like four times a night,” Cardi B touched on Pippen’s bedroom activities during a live stream.

The “Bongos” crafter was asked about women who have sex multiple times a day. Bardi allegedly called out the reality star and current object of affection of Marcus Jordan, saying she was being dishonest and that she should “stitch up her p***y and go away,” People reports.

At 2023 BravoCon in Las Vegas on Saturday, November, during a RHOM panel, Pippen used the moment to respond to Cardi B.

Per HuffPost:

“I don’t know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?” she said, speaking to the audience. “She wasn’t in bed with us, so I don’t know. I kind of feel like that was comical.”

Larsa Pippen’s claims about her former sex life were also questioned by one of her castmates, Alexia Echevarria, who was on the panel.

She slammed Echevarria for not trusting her, saying, “And like, Alexia, how could you say you didn’t believe me?”

“I just feel like if you were having sex with Scottie four times a day, you’d still be married,” Echevarria said.

Larsa Pippen’s Love Life Broken Down

Larsa and Scottie married in 1997, then separated in 2016, but reconciled before splitting again in November 2018 after Larsa filed for divorce. The former couple share four children.

She has been the topic of social media after confirming her relationship with Marcus Jordan, who is 16 years younger than her. What makes this relationship even more scandalous is that Marcus is the son of Scottie Pippen’s former teammate, Michael Jordan.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan are not on the best of terms after Pippen called out MJ in his 2021 memoir “Unguarded” claiming that Jordan’s Netflix doc, The Last Dance, only glorified Jordan “while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammate.”

What a mess.

Photo: Mindy Small / Getty

Larsa Pippen Reacts To Cardi B Clowning Her About Having Sex “Four Times A Night” With Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen was originally published on hiphopwired.com