Toni Braxton and Birdman are still going strong!

On Sunday, November 5, Braxton took to social media to share a sweet selfie of the couple, confirming that they are indeed still happy and in love!

“Sending Sunday kisses,” the legendary singer wrote as the post’s caption before tagging her boo and adding a kiss emoji. Check it out below.

“Y’all still together this what having a relationship off social media look like fr ” wrote one fan. Another wrote, “See how long you stay together when you keep people out of your business. ”

Still Going Strong

Braxton and the New Orleans native’s romance seemingly began in June 2016 after they were spotted together at the BET Awards. The romance took a huge turn when she performed at the Soul Train Music Awards the following year sporting a diamond ring on her left hand – fueling the flames that the couple had taken their relationship status to the next level.

Then, in 2020, the youngest of the Braxton family, Tamar, started to hint that her eldest sister and the producer had already jumped the broom. Braxton denied these rumors, however, when she appeared on Good Morning America later that year, telling host Robin Roberts, that she is “not married unlike my big mouth sister Tamar has been saying everywhere!” She continued, “I’m definitely not married yet but we’re working together,” while throwing a few winks to the camera and flashing her ring.

Although chatter between the two seemed to have slowed down a bit since then, they’re definitely the talk of the Internet now! Based on the selfie, the pair appear to be just as in love as they were three years ago, and we love it!

Looks like we can all take lessons from Toni Braxton and Birdman on how to keep your relationship private and strong!

Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com