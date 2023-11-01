Contests

WIZ Turkey Drop Contest

Published on November 1, 2023

WIZ Turkey Drop

Tap In To WIN with the 101.1 The Wiz Turkey Drop! We understand times are tough, finances are stretched, and prices are soaring… That’s why we’re here to lend a hand this Thanksgiving season! Tune in between 10 AM and 7 PM and listen for the Turkey Drop sounder to win $50 towards your Thanksgiving dinner! Week 1 powered by Yung Pooda and Week 2 powered by Bobbi Storm!

 

