Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Beyonce’s new business venture, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s messy divorce, Rihanna’s tour, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Beyonce, Rihanna’s Tour, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Beyonce, Rihanna’s Tour, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
The ”Oyster Girl” Responds to Viral Date Video
-
Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
-
Ohio Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!