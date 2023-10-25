H.E.R. Will Perform The National Anthem Before Game 1 Of The 2023 World Series

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy award-winning musician H.E.R. is set to perform the National Anthem before game one of the 2023 World Series. Read more details about her upcoming performance inside.

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced their special performances of the National Anthem scheduled before games one and two of the 2023 World Series presented by Capital One. H.E.R. will take the field to perform ahead of Game one on Friday, Oct. 27 when the American League Champion Texas Rangers host the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the 119th Fall Classic.

H.E.R. has over 25 GRAMMY nominations and 5 wins to date, an Academy Award and an Emmy. The multi-hyphenate artist and entertainer has had an incredibly inspiring journey, punctuated with uplifting projects and accolades that have quickly ascended her to superstar status. H.E.R. has captivated audiences with countless stellar performances including the Super Bowl LV, 72nd Emmy Awards, GRAMMY Awards (2x) and more. Regarded as one of music’s most admired and respected musicians at only 26-years-old, H.E.R. also added acting to her resume when she starred as Belle in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” last year and will join the all-star cast of The Color Purple musical film adaptation as “Squeak” in December 2023.

Pearle Peterson, the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Talent Performer, will perform Saturday’s rendition of the National Anthem before game two. Peterson is a high school senior from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula in Sequim, Washington and has been an active member for 11 years, participating in numerous Club programs focused on leadership, skill building, and community engagement. The past year has offered the 18-year-old new opportunities to perform across the country at multiple venues including Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Conference, Regional and National Youth of the Year competitions and the North Lake Tahoe summer performing arts production of Footloose.

FOX’s network coverage of the 2023 World Series presented by Capital One begins at 7:00 PM ET for all games and will include National Anthem performances at approximately 7:45 PM ET.

Don’t miss this exciting World Series weekend with performances by H.E.R. and Pearle Peterson.

H.E.R. Will Perform The National Anthem Before Game 1 Of The 2023 World Series was originally published on globalgrind.com