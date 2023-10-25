101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Besides being a rapper and a father of two, with Rihanna, A$AP Rocky has a new job on his resume. The Harlem rapper has been named the creative director of Puma x F1.

Specifically, Pretty Flacko and the OG German sports company have entered into a creative partnership that will see him adding flavor to it motorsports business. The “Peso” rapper’s official title is Creative Director and he is tasked with guiding Puma’s partnership with Formula 1 (F1) and will be creating seasonal capsule collections.

As announced earlier in 2023, Puma is now the exclusive outfitter at all F1 races. Puma hopes Rocky’s tastes will bring more streetwear and fashion sensibility to their longterm partnership with F1. Rocky’s first campaign for Puma x F1 will spotlight American car culture and it’s influence on streetwear. Also, later this year there will be a limited Puma x F1 collection that will include apparel and accessories that will serve as a hint of all the multiple capsule collections set to drop in 2024. Part of next year’s initiatives are focusing on Grand Prix races, starting in Miami, and will include Rocky creating activations and marketing campaigns to promote the collections.

“Working with brands as iconic as PUMA, and as innovative as F1, has been truly inspiring,” said A$AP Rocky in a statement. “When the world sees what we’re doing, I believe a shift will happen with how brand’s approach taking risks and working with diverse creatives.”

Can’t say he ain’t confident. Also worth noting is that earlier this year Puma linked back up with Rihanna’s Fenty brand. So it’s a family affair.

A$AP Rocky Named Creative Director of Puma Partnership With Formula 1 was originally published on hiphopwired.com