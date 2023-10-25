101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

NBA Will Return to East vs West Format for the 2024 All-Star Game In Indianapolis

The NBA announced today that it is going to be going back to the classic way of doing the NBA All-Star game, which is East vs West.

Here is the full press release from the NBA from earlier today:

“As the league celebrates basketball’s deep roots in the state of Indiana, the 73rd NBA All-Star Game will feature the return of both the classic matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference and the traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters. The voting process to determine the NBA All-Stars will remain the same, with 12 players selected from each conference.

“While the NBA All-Star Game will no longer have an untimed fourth quarter or conclude when one team reaches or surpasses the Final Target Score, the teams will continue to compete to win each quarter for a charitable organization of their choosing.

NBA All-Star Game team captains will still be named to lead their respective teams. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference during NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will air on TNT in the United States and reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 50 languages. Indianapolis will host NBA All-Star for the first time since 1985.”

