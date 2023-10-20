The “Legends of Hip-Hop Tour” Winning Weekend!

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see The “Legends of Hip Hop” November 18th at the Heritage Bank Center! To enter for your chance to win, just text the key word “WIZTIX” (all one word) to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.
-
Dj Khaled x Chris Brown x August Alsina x Future x Jeremih - Hold You Down [New Music]
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Download The New 101.1 WIZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
The ”Oyster Girl” Responds to Viral Date Video
-
Crab-Walking Convict Danelo Cavalcante Says He Survived On Watermelon, Concealed His Poop To Keep Cops Off Scent
-
101.1 The Wiz High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes