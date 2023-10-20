Contests

The “Legends of Hip-Hop Tour” Winning Weekend!

Published on October 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Legends of HipHop WW WIZ

Source: iOne Digital / creative services

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see The “Legends of Hip Hop” November 18th at the Heritage Bank Center! To enter for your chance to win, just text the key word WIZTIX” (all one word) to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close