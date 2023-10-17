Halle Bailey Looked Radiant In A Nicole + Felicia Black Strapless Dress At The ‘Glamour’ Awards

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey had the décolleté and legs out while glowing at the Glamour magazine Women of The Year Awards in a black, velvet Nicole + Felicia strapless mini dress.

Bailey never looked so gorgeous as she posed in the evening wear on the red carpet. The look gave us vintage Hollywood vibes as it clinched at the waist and belted into a full, short skirt. The bottom of the dress was full of dramatics with 3-D white roses that gathered around her thighs. The actress accented her look with black platform ankle-strap sandals and diamond jewelry. She wore her locs in a high ponytail, and her makeup consisted of a popping red lip.

Halle Bailey X Glamour Awards

The Glamour magazine Women of The Year Awards occurred in London, England. The multi-hyphenate attended the ceremony with her beau, rapper DDG, who matched his lady’s fly in a black blazer and turtleneck adorned by an elaborate piece and chain necklace.

Bailey is no stranger to serving on a red carpet. For her Mermaid press tour, the Atlanta native wowed us with whimsical looks that will forever live rent-free in our heads. From sparkling blue Gucci gowns to Atelier Ndigo sets, Bailey’s style is on another level and continues to evolve.

Bailey has recently been in the news for a speculated pregnancy. Fans have been stalking her outfits to see if they can locate a baby bump. The Shade Room posted a picture of the Mermaid actress rocking an oversized sweatshirt and sweatpants while walking with her boyfriend in Santa Monica, and most of the comments centered around her alleged baby bump.

Whether Bailey is pregnant or not is her business; we are only here for her dynamic fashion looks and undeniable talent. Keep slaying Halle!

