These ME. x Megan Thee Stallion x Flamin’ Hot® Designs Are Just Too Fire!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Hot girl summer may be over, but now it’s time to enroll in Flamin’ Hot University.

Flamin’ Hot and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up to promote education by offering short courses and a scholarship fund for Texas Southern University students. Flamin’ Hot will also donate $100,000 to Megan’s non-profit organization, the Pete and Thomas Foundation, which supports educational and mentorship programs for young women. The partnership is part of Flamin’ Hot’s commitment to supporting education and helping students reach their full potential.

The short courses will be offered through TSU’s Upskill Center and will focus on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and social media marketing. The scholarship fund will provide financial assistance to TSU students pursuing degrees in STEM fields.

Flamin’ Hot and Megan Thee Stallion hope this partnership will help inspire and empower young people to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the world. The collaboration is an excellent example of how businesses and non-profits can work together to impact the community positively. By providing educational opportunities and financial assistance, Flamin’ Hot and Megan Thee Stallion are helping to level the playing field for young people and give them the tools they need to succeed.

Melody Ehsani talks collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and TSU

Melody Ehsani is an Iranian-American jewelry designer and entrepreneur. She is the founder and creative director of her eponymous jewelry line, known for its bold and colorful designs. She is also a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment.

Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez have worn the Tehran-born creative’s designs. She has also been featured in magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. In addition to her work in jewelry design, Ehsani is also a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment. It was only right that Meg’s new project included Ehsani.

We chatted with the designer about the collaboration and what it means for the culture.

HelloBeautiful: Melody, can you tell us about your collaboration with Megan and Texas Southern University to create this exclusive merchandise collection?

Melody Ehsani: I designed the merch collection for the newly formed Flamin’ Hot University to help students elevate their on-campus style. As Thee Hot Girl Dean of Admissions, Megan signed off on the collection, which was inspired by her style and the rebellious spirit of the brand. The best part is that the proceeds of this collection go towards starting a scholarship fund at Megan’s alma mater, Texas Southern University.

HelloBeautiful: Hot Cheetos are such a classic. Share your first experience with the brand.

Melody Ehsani: Cheetos Flamin’ Hot has been my jam since high school. I’m a lightweight when handling spicy things, so it originally took me almost a whole day to savor an entire bag. By the end of high school, I could finish a bag in ten minutes.

HelloBeautiful: What inspired you to get involved in this project and contribute to establishing a scholarship fund for TSU graduating seniors?

Melody Ehsani: I love that this collection has a service component to it. Student loan debt is a burden that impacts everyone, especially students at HBCUs, so I’m proud that every item purchased from the Flamin’ Hot University merch line will help deserving graduates start off on the right foot. The collection features a Stallion Varsity Jacket and a Hot Girl Club Sweater.

HelloBeautiful: Can you describe the design and inspiration behind these specific items?

Melody Ehsani: For this collection, we took the traditional collegiate wear you’d find at your college campus store and turned up the heat to match the vibe of Megan and Flamin’ Hot. My favorite item in the collection is the Hot Girl Club Sweater. It’s a great conversation starter and speaks to Meg’s confidence as president of the hot girl club. The Stallion Varsity Jacket is a classic piece that draws inspiration from all the parties involved through the patchwork. I’m excited to see how fans mix and match with their unique styles to make the pieces their own.

HelloBeautiful: How do you see this collaboration impacting TSU students and the community in Houston?

Melody Ehsani: Flamin’ Hot University is all about helping fans reach their hottest potential, but HBCU students graduate with 19% more student loan debt than those at non-HBCUs. By donating proceeds from the

Flamin’ Hot University merch line to start a scholarship fund at Texas Southern University, deserving TSU graduates will have the chance to start off on the right foot.

HelloBeautiful: Flamin Hot is making a significant contribution to the Pete and Thomas Foundation. Can you share more about how this donation will support underserved communities in Houston and beyond?

Melody Ehsani: While I was not directly involved in this element of the campaign, it is great to see what Megan’s foundation is doing to uplift and assist women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston and beyond. I’m proud to work with Flamin’ Hot as they join in supporting the Pete and Thomas Foundation.

HelloBeautiful: Megan’s foundation uplifts women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities. How do you feel about aligning your work with this mission by collaborating with her?

Melody Ehsani: It’s always nice when your work can ultimately impact a community or communities in need. I had a great time working on this collection and am proud that Flamin’ Hot University will help both the TSU and Houston communities.

HelloBeautiful: What do you hope to achieve in promoting school spirit and making a statement on campus through this merchandise collection?

Melody Ehsani: Flamin’ Hot University is all about helping students embrace confidence by being their authentic selves, and a big part of self-expression, especially for me, is fashion. My goal is that students can let their personality shine through and make the pieces from this collection their own.

While the entrepreneur couldn’t speak too much about future endeavors, she has something exciting coming out from Mitchell & Ness and the NBA soon.

Be sure to visit MelodyEhsani.com to purchase items from the merch collection that goes towards starting the Flamin’ Hot University scholarship fund. Also, visit PeteandThomasFoundation.org to learn more.

DON’T MISS…

Lena Waithe Is Giving Us All Kinds Of Swagalicious Energy In This Melody Ehsani’s #Vote4EverMerch Sweatsuit

12 Must-Have Jewelry Pieces From Melody Eshani For Your Summer Wardrobe

These ME. x Megan Thee Stallion x Flamin’ Hot® Designs Are Just Too Fire! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com