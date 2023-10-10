Contests

101.1 Day!

Published on October 10, 2023

October 11th is 101.1 Day! All day long— tap in between 10 AM to 7 PM to win the hottest prizes from concerts coming to the 513, gift cards, and tech items! Listen for the hourly keyword…and when you hear it, text it to 24042 to win!!! Powered by our partners at Gamma, Warner Records, RCA, Black Owned, and Epic Records!

