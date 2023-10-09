TS Madison Says “She Fears For Her Life Everyday” As A Black Transwoman On ‘Tamron Hall’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Actress and TV personality TS Madison stopped by “Tamron Hall” and revealed that she fears for her life everyday as a Black transwoman. Watch a clip from the eye opening interview and read more details from their conversation inside.

Today (Oct. 9), TS Madison was the latest guest to sit down on Tamron Hall’s beloved talk show. The groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ advocate, actress and host joined the Tam Fam to talk about her recent rise to fame, her experiences as a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and being featured on the hit song “COZY” by Beyoncé. Madison also detailed why she fears for her life as a Black trans woman in today’s society and why she chooses to be an advocate for those communities. They also had some fun with the “Tamron Hall” version of “TS Madison Ate That,”where Tamron and TS taste test chip flavored crickets, buffalo wing soda, and more.

Hall shared a staggering statistic from a 2022 report from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which reads: “Since 2013, over 85 percent of victims of violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people were people of color.”

The talk show host credited TS Madison as one of the few people publicly speaking out about the issue and advocating for the community.

“Even being a star,” TS commented on the alarming statistic. “I’m still scared of my life…especially being so vocal.”

When talking about advocating for both the trans and Black communities, TS had a lot to say.

“You know trans issues and trans rights and the unification of Black people,” Madison added. “I’m afraid sometimes that I could be hurt. My mother is always somewhere praying on her knees, crying, and saying ‘Oh maybe you shouldn’t say this or oh maybe you shouldn’t say that,’ I say, ‘Mommy, it’s put on my heart to say it because I need to because they’re listening to me.”

Her mom nodded her head in agreement from the audience.

Though these statistics are hard to stomach, it is important that stars like TS Madison are bringing it to the forefront of their platforms.

Be sure to watch the clip from “Tamron Hall” below:

