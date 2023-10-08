101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

An Italian newspaper, ReggiOnline , has reported that Kanye West is planning a concert for 80,000 people in Reggio Emilia, Italy. According to the outlet, Ye is aiming to put on the extravagant show on October 13th. If the event does take place, it is said that it will happen at the RCF arena. Check out the report and translation below.

“Nel caso si arrivasse lunghi, sul tavolo c’è anche la data del venerdì successivo. Anche sulla chat dei volontari impegnati nei grandi concerti dell’estate appena conclusa è partito un sondaggio per capire chi potrà essere presente e chi no.” Translation: in the event the authorizations aren’t forthcoming, the date of the following Friday (which would be October 20) is also on the table. Additionally, there is speculation that the preparations are merely for an end-of-summer concert, and the rumors of who could be performing still hang in the air, especially in the absence of official confirmation from West’s camp or other camps.

Kanye West Reportedly Planning Massive Concert In Italy was originally published on hiphopnc.com