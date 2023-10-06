Contests

KEVIN GATES – TEXT TO WIN!

Published on October 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
KEVIN GATES WW | iOne Local Sales | 2023-10-06

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see KEVIN GATES live October 12th at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center! To enter for your chance to win, just text the keyword “WIZHIPHOP” (all one word) to 24042! That’s “W-I-Z-H-I-P-H-O-P” to 24042 for your chance to win. Text club and e-sign terms may apply!

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close