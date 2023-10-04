SZA Calls Her Old Relationship With Drake “Childish”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

For the last few weeks, the old romance between SZA and Drake was once again a hot subject on social media as the two prepped to drop a new collaborative track. And now SZA is opening up about their relationship and admits it was rather “childish.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the first lady of TDE reminisced on the relationship she once shared with the King of The North. While one would’ve thought it would be something out of a Nora Roberts romance novel given the way they speak about love on their records, that just wasn’t the case.

SZA revealed that their love affair was more suited for the likes of puppies as the two of them “were really young” when their courtship unfolded. “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.”

More reason to hate Drake if you ask us.

SZA’s comments come weeks after the release of their collaborative cut, “Slime You Out,” which had fans remembering that Drake admitted to dating the TDE knockout on 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now.” On the song he rapped, “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

That line actually caused SZA to take to X (Twitter at the time) to clear up that they actually dated in ’09 when she was already 18-years-old and not ’08 when she was 17 for most of the year.

The two dated and it obviously didn’t work out. Luckily they have been able to remain on good terms and might continue to make beautiful music together in the coming years. As for whoever SZA might’ve been talking about on her latest album SOS, that’s another story.

What do y’all think of SZA’s assessment of her past relationship with Drake? Let us know in the comments section below.

